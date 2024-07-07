  1. Politics
Leader to outgoing administration officials;

Raeisi's characteristics role model for managing country

TEHRAN, Jul. 07 (MNA) – Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has met with officials of the outgoing 13th government.

The Leader received Acting President Mohammad Mokhber and his cabinet members in Tehran on Sunday morning.

The meeting took place two days after the presidential runoff, in which Masoud Pezeshkian won against Saeed Jalili.

Pezeshkian succeeds the late Ebrahim Raisi and will form the 14th government of the Islamic Republic.  

"One of the most important characteristics of Mr. Raeisi was his popularity. This should be a model for all government officials," the Leader said in this meeting.

One of the distinctive characteristics of martyr Raeisi was tirelessness, he noted, saying that Raeisi's characteristics can be the management model of the country.

In foreign policy, martyr Raeisi was both a person of interaction and a person of respect for the honor of the country and the nation, the Leader noted.
 

