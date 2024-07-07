Lightning strikes kill 19 people in India's Bihar

Heavy rains and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning strikes lashed the state during the past 24 hours affecting 10 districts, Xinhua reported, citing the state-run broadcaster All India Radio (AIR) on Saturday.

Reports said most casualties occurred when lightning struck people working in fields and taking shelter under trees during the rain.

India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for the next 24 hours, predicting heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning in the northern, southeast, and south-central parts of Bihar.

Every year with the onset of monsoon season hundreds die in lightning incidents in India.

AMK/PR