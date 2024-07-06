Leader hails nation for turnout, greets Pezeshkian

"This great move in confronting the artificial furor of boycotting the elections, which the enemies of the Iranian nation had launched to induce despair and deadlock, is a brilliant and unforgettable work," the Leader said in a message on Saturday.

"All the honorable candidates and all those who worked day and night for weeks for the victory of each of them share in its honor and reward," he added.

Ayatollah Khamenei said the Iranian nation's ability to prepare for a presidential race within a short constitutional time limit after the "great tragedy of the loss of Martyr President" Ebrahim Raeisi and hold "free and transparent elections on two consecutive Fridays" to choose the president from among several candidates with the majority of votes is a blessing from God.

"The respected electoral officials fulfilled their duties with the necessary speed and full trust, and the dear people came to the arena with a sense of responsibility and created a warm and passionate scene and filled the ballot boxes in two rounds with more than 55 million votes," the Leader said.

"Now that the Iranian nation has elected its president, I congratulate the nation and the president-elect and all those working in this sensitive juncture, especially the enthusiastic youths at the election headquarters of the candidates, and recommend everyone to cooperate and think for the progress and increasing honor of the country," he added.

He further stressed the continuation of the path laid by the late President Ebrahim Raeisi.

"I also recommend President-elect Pezeshkian trust in God the Most Merciful and look forward to long and bright horizons, and in the continuation of the path of Martyr Raeisi. He should employ the most of the ample capacities and potentials of the country, especially the young, revolutionary and faithful human resources, for the comfort of the people and the progress of the country," Ayatollah Khamenei added.

He again expressed gratitude to the armed forces for preserving the security of the country during the elections and all other officials and government apparatuses who played a part in holding the transparent votes.

