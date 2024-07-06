Inauguration ceremony of Pezeshkian to be held within a month

Hojjatoleslam Alireza Salimi revealed that the swearing-in ceremony of the President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian will be held next month of the Iranian calendar year, adding that “These ceremonies will require protocols, and measures must be in place considering that there will be foreign guests, so time is needed to plan and schedule the formalities.”

Considering that Masoud Pezeshkian is a lawmaker at the Iranian parliament from Tabriz constituency, a special meeting will be held at the Parliament to review and vote on his resignation according to the rules of the Parliament before the endorsement and inauguration ceremonies.

MA/IRN