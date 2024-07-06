NATO to announce 'bridge to membership' plan for Ukraine

NATO leaders will show "very strong" signals of allied support for Ukraine on its path to Euro-Atlantic integration, Anadolu Agency reported.

The official said in previewing the summit that its declaration, which is still being negotiated, will underscore the importance of Ukraine's vital work on democratic economic and security reforms.

The declaration will also reference NATO's efforts to support Ukraine as part of the "bridge to membership," according to the official.

"A lot of the defense capabilities that were currently surging to Ukraine are designed to enhance Ukraine's short-term efforts to defend itself, but the longer-term effort is what we're calling the 'bridge to membership'," the official said.

The aim is to help Ukraine with coordination for training, equipment and logistics, the official added.

NATO leaders will gather in Washington next week for the summit marking the 75th anniversary of the military alliance.

