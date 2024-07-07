Oil truck collides with minibus in western Ukraine, 14 dead

The accident left just a single survivor, they said.

The report on the Telegram messaging app was accompanied by pictures of an overturned vehicle in a cornfield in the Rivne region.

It said the survivor was in serious condition and being treated for her injuries.

Emergency Service reported that at 10 pm local time its rescuers recovered seven bodies from under the bus, including that of the truck’s driver, according to the Kyiv Independent.

Rivne Oblast is located in the west of Ukraine and borders Belarus.

SD/PR