Islamic governance pillars rely on people's votes

Speaking at the sermons of Friday prayers held at the University of Tehran, Haj Ali Akbari said that it is the duty of Islamic Ummah to participate in the election to protect the foundations of power in the Islamic Establishment.

He stated that in the systems that are formed based on the participation of the people their presence is critical.

He emphasized that the political system of Islam is formed based on the presence of the people, their will, and their cooperation.

In Iran's constitution, the formation of the pillars of Islamic governance relies on the people's votes through elections, he said, adding that people's presence has a message for the world community.

He continued that the elected president should follow the path of the Islamic Revolution in strengthening the Resistance Front which is the clear and intelligent policy of the Islamic Republic in confronting global and Zionist arrogance.

SD/6157563