Gazans uprooted repeatedly ‘like pawns in board game’: UN

Head of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) Andrea De Domenico in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, made the remarks on Wednesday.

"People in the last nine months have been moved around like pawns in a board game, forced from one location to the next location," he said.

"At the moment, we estimated that nine of every 10 people in the Gaza Strip have been internally displaced at least once, if not up to 10 times, unfortunately, since October," De Domenico reported.

The regime has been waging the war since October 7 following Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, a retaliatory operation by Gaza’s resistance movements, during which hundreds were taken captive.

The war has so far claimed the lives of nearly 38,000 Palestinians, most of them women, children, and adolescents, according to Press TV.

Residents have to rebuild extremely difficult living conditions each time, leading to more suffering and a greater need for humanitarian aid, the UN official added.

According to De Domenico, the last evacuation order issued by the Israeli regime for the Palestinians in the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip had affected a third of the coastal sliver’s 2.3-million-strong population.

MA/Press TV