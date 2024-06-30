Iran Guardians Council validates results of pres. election

Tahan Nazif announced on Sunday that the Guardians Council of Iran has verified the accuracy and legitimacy of the presidential election results and has officially notified that to the Interior Ministry.

He stated that the Guardian Council considered the opportunity to file a complaint, but no complaint was submitted to it from the candidates or the voters.

He noted that preparations for the runoff were underway adding that the two final opponents can run their electoral campaigns until 24 hours before the start of the election on Friday.

Masoud Pezeshkian and Saeed Jalili, the two candidates with the highest number of votes, will face off in the runnoff on July 5.

