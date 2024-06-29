Resistance Front prepared more than ever: Acting FM

Ali Bagheri Kani wrote on his X social account that he discussed with the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Germany, Cyprus, and Russia, the Secretary General of the United Nations, and the high representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy during the past 24 hours.

In these discussions, he emphasized the need for effective and immediate action by the international community to stop the crimes of the occupying regime in Palestine, expressing concerns about the developments in the region and the increasing tension.

Iran believes that the disastrous effects of the possible expansion of tension and conflict in the region are caused by the irresponsible behavior of the US and the Western supporters of the Zionists, he stressed.

Bagheri Kani stated that the current preparation of the nations of the region and the Resistance Front to deal with the aggression of the Zionist regime is more than ever, adding that the responsibility of another crisis lies directly with the Western supporters of the Zionist regime.

