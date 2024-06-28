Newly-wed Iranian couple cast vote in Hazrat Masoumeh shrine

Polling stations have opened across Iran and other stations for expats across the globe as the Iranians are heading to elect a new president to replace martyr President Ebrahim Raeisi.

Head of Iran's election headquarters said Thursday that as many as 61,452,321 people are eligible to vote in tomorrow's snap presidential elections.

Shahcheraghi had previously said that around 60,000 polling stations have been set up for Friday's presidential elections.

He added that equipment and facilities have been dispatched to the country's provinces and necessary measures have been taken to ensure a smooth voting process.

Meanwhile, the elections headquarters said in a statement released on Thursday evening that the polls open at 8 o'clock in the morning. The voters will need IDs to be able to cast their votes at the polling stations, the headquarters stressed.

Moreover, the secretary and spokesperson for the Election Headquarters, Mohsen Eslami, elaborated that “a total of 58,640 polling stations have been anticipated across the country, of which 24,522 are urban stations and 24,118 are rural,” during an interview with Iranian state TV.