Photo 28 June 2024 - 15:03 Download photos By: Amin Berenjkar Voting process underway in Shiraz TEHRAN, Jun. 28 (MNA) – The people of Shiraz are casting their votes for the ongoing presidential election. Tags Iran Iran presidential elections 2024 Presidential Election Related News Urmia people cast votes in presidential election VIDEO: Tabriz people vote in presidential election VIDEO: Iran presidential elections underway in Tunisia Newly-wed Iranian couple cast vote in Hazrat Masoumeh shrine VIDEO: Foreign reporters in Jamaran Hussainiya
