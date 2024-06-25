Imam Ali lovers join great Eid al-Ghadir feast in Tehran

In the Islamic culture, a special holiday titled “Eid al-Ghadir" is marked on the 18th of the eleventh month of Dhuʻl-Hijjah in the Arabic calendar.

This day is a reminder of the time when, according to hadiths, the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) appointed Ali ibn Abi Talib (as) as the Imam after himself following an order from God.

Fireworks in major Ghadir feast

Releasing thousands of balloons into the sky

Mawkib of Azerbaijan, Turkey

People can also offer charity to the needy during the feast

Iranian children donated a great number of their toys to their Gazan friends during the Ghadir feast.

Yemen's mawkib in Ghadir festival

During the great Ghadir feast, Iranian Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei met with a significant number of people who had judicial and legal problems.

Nigerian boy expresses love and respect toward Imam Ali (AS)

The festival also provides opportunities for children to learn new fun skills

Some mawkibs are offering people various kinds of food for free

Healthcare stations are set in the ceremony and the people can check their blood pressure and get basic medical aid for free.

People enthusiastically join the festival

Relief teams are also present to serve the guests

Entertaining equipment is also set for the children to play with

Estimates show that nearly 4 million people would take part in the ceremony

