25 June 2024 - 16:30

By: Mahdieh Ghafoorian

11k people served with free food on Eid al-Ghadir occasion

TEHRAN, Jun. 25 (MNA) – 11,000 people in Mashhad were served with free food on Eid al-Ghadir occasion.

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha