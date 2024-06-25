Photo 25 June 2024 - 16:30 Download photos By: Mahdieh Ghafoorian 11k people served with free food on Eid al-Ghadir occasion TEHRAN, Jun. 25 (MNA) – 11,000 people in Mashhad were served with free food on Eid al-Ghadir occasion. Tags Iran Eid al-Ghadir Eid al-Ghadir 10-km Celebration Party 2024 Related News VIDEO: Mawkibs serving people in Yasuj on Eid al-Ghadir Imam Ali lovers join great Eid al-Ghadir feast in Tehran Leader receives thousands of people on Eid al-Ghadir Preparation for Eid al-Ghadir 10-km festival VIDEO: Children enjoying Eid al-Ghadir 10-km festival Eid al-Ghadir celebration in Shiraz
