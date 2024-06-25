Photo 25 June 2024 - 12:00 Download photos By: Javad Pourvahab Eid al-Ghadir celebration in Shiraz TEHRAN, Jun. 25 (MNA) – The people of Shiraz celebrated the Eid al-Ghadir by holding various ceremonies. Tags Iran Eid al-Ghadir Eid al-Ghadir 10-km Celebration Party 2024 Shiraz Related News Marking Eid al-Ghadir in Gorgan VIDEO: Mawkibs serving people in Yasuj on Eid al-Ghadir Holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) on eve of Eid al-Ghadir VIDEO: Celebrating Eid al-Ghadir in Ahvaz 11k people served with free food on Eid al-Ghadir occasion Imam Ali lovers join great Eid al-Ghadir feast in Tehran
