Leader calls for turnout in upcoming presidential election

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with thousands of people on the occasion of the Eid al-Ghadir on Tuesday morning.

In the Islamic culture, a special holiday titled “Eid al-Ghadir" is marked on the 18th of the eleventh month of Dhu l-Hijja in the Arabic calendar.

This day is a reminder of the time when, according to hadiths, the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) appointed Ali ibn Abi Talib (as) as the Imam after himself following an order from God.

During the meeting, the Leader offered felicitations to all Muslims over the Eid al-Ghadir occasion.

Referring to the upcoming presidential election which is slated to be held on June 28, Ayatollah Khamenei called on the Iranian nation to have maximum participation in the election process and choose the best candidate.

"The Islamic Republic has enemies, one of the things that make the Islamic Republic win over its enemies is elections. If there is a favorable participation of the people in this election, this is a source of pride for the Islamic Republic."

Even the youngest members of the society can be effective in the destiny of the country, he stressed.

Iran will hold presidential elections on June 28, following the martyrdom of President Ebrahim Raeisi and his entourage in a helicopter crash in May.

This is a developing story...

MNA/