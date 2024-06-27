Yemen strikes Israel ship with ‘hypersonic ballistic missile’

The forces released the video on Wednesday, identifying the missile in question as “Hatem-2” and the vessel against which it was deployed as “MSC SARAH V.”

The statement accompanying the video noted that the footage’s release marked the first time ever when the projectile was being revealed.

“The hit was accurate,” it also said of the operation, according to Press TV.

The statement went on to list some of the features of the missile such as its solid-fuel propulsion, intelligent control system, and its maneuverability capability.

It said “Hatem-2” had “several generations with different ranges” and attributed its production to the Yemeni Military Manufacturing Authority.

Since October 7, when the Israeli regime began waging a genocidal war against the Gaza Strip, the Yemeni forces have been staging numerous operations targeting Israeli ships or those heading towards the ports of the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Israeli war has so far claimed the lives of more than 37,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured over 86,300 others.

The Yemeni forces have vowed to keep up their strikes as long as the Israeli regime sustained the brutal military onslaught and a simultaneous siege that it has been enforcing against Gaza.

Wednesday’s video did not mark the first time, when the forces were revealing deployment of new projectiles and other military hardware in their October-present anti-Israeli operations.

MNA