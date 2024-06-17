  1. World
Jun 17, 2024, 10:25 AM

Five Palestinians killed in Israeli army attack in Gaza

TEHRAN, Jun. 17 (MNA) – At least three people have been killed as a result of an Israeli strike on a residential building in Gaza City.

According to Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen TV channel, several other Palestinians were seriously wounded as a result of the shelling of a residential house in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood

The TV channel also quoted data on the intensive Israeli shelling of the eastern outskirts of the city of Deir el-Balah, located in the central part of the Gaza Strip.

Later the death toll from Israeli strikes in the area of Gaza City has risen to five people, and over ten were injured, Al Jazeera reported.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

