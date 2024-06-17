Israel continued Gaza genocide on Eid al-Adha

The Zionist regime's attacks continued on Sunday on different areas, with warplanes targeting two houses in the Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, leaving 9 civilians, including children dead and several others injured.

The occupation army also bombed several houses in the Al-Maghraqa area, also in central Gaza and the Al-Mawasi area near the southern city of Rafah, resulted in the martyrdom of several Palestinians.

A gathering of Palestinians in the Shaja`iyah neighborhood in Gaza City was hit as well. In a matter of 24 hours, 41 Palestinians have been killed and over 100 others injured.

The death toll from the Israeli genocide in Gaza now stands at 37,337, most of them women and children.

The total number of fatalities is believed to be much higher as thousands of bodies remain trapped under the rubble of bombed-out buildings. The humanitarian situation is also catastrophic in the blockaded strip. Food, water and other basic needs are all gone.

More than eight months have passed since the beginning of the Zionist regime's aggression against the Gaza Strip but the regime has not achieved anything but to bring deaths and destruction to the besieged territory.

MNA/IRN