Trump calls Biden a supporter of terrorism

“So, in addition to all of his other well-documented offenses, crooked Joe Biden is now also guilty of providing material support for terrorism,” the former president told a crowd gathered for an event in West Palm Beach, Florida, to celebrate his 78th Birthday.

Trump vowed the country is going to “pay a steep price for many, many years” over Biden’s border policy, The Independent reported.

The comments were in reference to a recent federal terrorism investigation, in which eight migrants from Tajikistan were arrested over suspected links to the terror group, after previously crossing the US-Mexico border last year and passing security screening.

Federal officials have provided few details about the arrests, though they’ve described the group as containing “several non-citizens,” according to the FBI and Department of Homeland Security.

MP/PR