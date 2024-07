The Iranian shot putter came first with a throw of 19.27 meters.

Chinese thrower finished in second place with 19.26 meters and the bronze medal went to an athlete from the Philippines with 19.22 meters.

Earlier in the day Iranian discus thrower Hossein Rasouli had won a gold medal.

The competition started on June 14 in Mokpo, South Korea, and will run until June 18.

The annual tournament features all the best continental athletes around Asia.

AMK/TT