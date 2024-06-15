Tunisia announces visa-free policy for Iranian citizens

The Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that ordinary Iranian passport holders will be exempted from the entry visa to Tunisia as of June 15.

This decision was made in line with the mutual action of Tehran and Tunisia.

Last year, Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Ezzatollah Zarghami said the Iranian Cabinet approved the decision on the unilateral lifting of visa rules for 32 countries.

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting in December 2023, Zarghami said that the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts had suggested waiving the visa requirement for 32 countries and the Iranian Cabinet has approved this decision.

He added that the government aims to welcome the world to Iran and communicate with the global community.

