12 Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli raids on West Bank

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA, citing Palestinian security sources requesting anonymity, reported that Israeli troops opened fire at a vehicle near the town of Kafr Ni'ma, located 13 kilometers (8 miles) northwest of Ramallah in the northern West Bank.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said in a brief statement that its crew members received a call about several injuries after the Israeli forces’ shooting.

Locals said the shooting was followed by an Israeli military incursion into the town, which led to the outbreak of clashes.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that eight people were injured by Israeli forces’ live fire during the confrontations, who were transferred to the Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah, with their injuries described as minor to moderate.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian National Liberation Movement (Fatah) has called a general strike in the Ramallah governorate in condemnation of the Israeli forces’ killing of the four Palestinians.

The development came a day after at least two Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces in two separate incidents in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Since Israel unleashed a war on the besieged Gaza Strip in early October 2023, casualties have been rising in the West Bank as a result of intensified near-daily Israeli raids into villages and cities in the occupied territories.

At least 533 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank by Israeli forces or extremist Jewish settlers since the war began. According to the UN, 2023 was the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank since the United Nations began keeping such records in 2005.

At least 37,124 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have also been killed in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip over the past eight months during the regime's genocidal war.

