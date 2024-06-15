WHO voices concern over escalating health crisis in West Bank

In a statement, the WHO called for immediate and active protection of civilians and health care in the Palestinian territory.

It said over 520 Palestinians, including 124 children, were killed and another 5,200, including about 800 children, injured there since the war in Gaza began.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “WHO calls for the immediate and active protection of civilians and health care in the West Bank.”

“International humanitarian law must be respected, which means the sanctity of health care must be observed at all times,” Tedros said on X.

According to the international organization, Israel has attacked 480 healthcare facilities in the West Bank since late May.

Israel has increased restrictions on movement across the occupied territories and obstructed access to health care.

The regime has also detained health workers and at times arbitrarily closed checkpoints while laying siege on entire towns and communities.

Israel has been waging an atrocious onslaught against the Gaza Strip, targeting hospitals, residences, and houses of worship after Palestinian Resistance movements launched a surprise attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, on October 7.

At least 37,232 Palestinians have been killed, most of them women and children. More than 1.7 million people have been internally displaced during the war as well.

