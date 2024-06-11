IRGC Navy to receive new equipment by yearend

The IRGC Navy will be equipped with new equipment several times by the end of current Iranian year, Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said.

Based on the emphasis of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the new equipment would join the IRGC Navy to enhance its combat capability.

Iranian military experts and engineers have in recent years made remarkable breakthroughs in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has repeatedly called for efforts to maintain and boost Iran’s defense capabilities.

MP/6132990