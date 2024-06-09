Any agreement must include ceasing aggression, exiting Gaza

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met and held talks with the chief of the political bureau of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas Ismail Haniyeh in Doha, where he was to attend the e Sixth Ministerial Meeting of Turkey-Persian Gulf Cooperation Council High Level Strategic Dialogue.

During this meeting, the two sides reviewed the latest political developments related to the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

Referring to the horrific crime committed by the Zionists in the Al Nuseirat Camp in the center of the Gaza Strip, Haniyeh said, "This crime is a confirmation of the correctness of the resistance's position and its emphasis on the necessity of a cease-and-desist clause, a complete withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, and reconstruction (of the Gaza Strip) in any agrement."

In this meeting, Fidan also condemned the crime of Al-Nusirat camp.

He also emphasized that Turkey considers Hamas a national liberation movement and will continue efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement and fulfill the wishes of the Palestinian people.

MNA/IRN85503431