Names of Iran's presidential election candidates announced

Masoud Pezeshkian, Mostafa Pour Mohammadi, Saeed Jalili, Alireza Zakani, Amirhossein Qazizadeh Hashemi, and Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf are set to compete at the upcoming presidential elections which is set to be held on June 28.

Iran will hold presidential elections on June 28, following the martyrdom of President Ebrahim Raeisi and his entourage in a helicopter crash in May.

