Jun 8, 2024, 9:23 AM

Putin warns to arm West enemies with long-range missiles

TEHRAN, Jun. 08 (MNA) – Russia could arm the West’s enemies with long-range missiles if Ukraine uses NATO-supplied weapons to strike Russian territory, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned.

Putin's remarks came as several countries that have provided long-range weapons to Ukraine, including the United Kingdom, the United States and Germany, have given Kyiv permission to use them to attack targets across Russia’s border in recent weeks.

"If someone thinks it is possible to supply such weapons to a war zone to attack our territory and create problems for us, why don't we have the right to supply weapons of the same class to regions of the world where there will be strikes on sensitive facilities of those countries?" Putin said at a rare press conference with foreign journalists in Moscow on Wednesday, Politico reported.

"That is, the response can be asymmetric. We will think about it,” the Russian leader added.

