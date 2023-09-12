Iran edged by Uzbekistan at AFC U23 2024 Qualifiers

Abbosbek Fayzullaev scored the winning goal just two minutes into the second half at the JAR Stadium in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Iran had previously defeated Hong Kong 3-0 and Afghanistan 4-0 in the group.

Iran will advance to the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 if they are among the four best second-placed teams.

All the group winners, together with the four best second-placed teams overall, will form the final cast of 16 alongside automatically-qualified hosts Qatar at the sixth edition of the competition, set to be played between April 15 to May 3, 2024.

MNA/TT