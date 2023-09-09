Iran defeat Afghanistan at AFC U23 2024 Qualifiers

Mohammad Ghorbani opened the scoring for Iran in the 30th minute and Hossein Gudarzi made it 2-0 seven minutes later.

Allahyar Sayyadmanesh scored Iran’s third goal before the hour mark and Mohammadjavad Hosseinnejhad scored the fourth goal in the 75th minute.

Iran started the campaign with a 3-0 win over Hong Kong on Wednesday.

Iran will play Uzbekistan on September 12.

All the group winners, together with the four best second-placed teams overall, will form the final cast of 16 alongside automatically qualified hosts Qatar at the sixth edition of the competition, set to be played from April 15 to May 3, 2024.

TM/TT