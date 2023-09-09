Iran to remove dollar from tourism ties with regional states

Currently, Iran's trade transactions with other countries are generally carried out in euro, dirham, yuan, ruble, rupee, and dinar currencies, the CBI governor Mohammadreza Farzin said on Saturday.

Tourism and non-commercial transactions are made with the dominant currencies of the euro and the dollar, Farzin noted.

He further added that removing the dollar from non-commercial and tourist transactions happened for the first time in the country during the Arbaeen pilgrimage this year.

Extending the satisfactory experience of Arbaeen (removing dollar) to other countries in the region is under expert review and operational planning, he added.

RHM/ISNA1402061810922