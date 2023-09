TEHRAN, Sep. 03 (MNA) – Iraqis and Iranians host millions of Arbaeen pilgrims in Iraq by setting up mawkibs (voluntarily prepared stations) where they provide pilgrims with free food and shelter during the great march of Arbaeen.

Mawkibs are offering services to Arbaeen pilgrims on all routes leading to the city of Karbala.