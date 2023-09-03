1,824 Sunni candidates registered for Iran's Parl. elections

1824 Sunni candidates have registered for Iran's Parliamentary elections for the upcoming Iranian parliamentary elections, which has doubled compared to 2015 (the 10th legislature of the Islamic Republic of Iran), the spokesperson for Iran's election headquarters said.

14% of candidates are women from Tabriz, Tehran, Qazvin, North Khorasan, and Razavi Khorasan provinces, which has increased by over 2% compared to the 2020 Parliament election, Mohsen Eslami said.

281 representatives of the 11th Parliament have pre-registered in the elections, he added.

