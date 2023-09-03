Iran Karrar drone repelled US aircrafts in Strait of Hormuz

Speaking in an interview on the occasion of National Defence Industry Day, Brigadier General Alireza Elhami elaborated on the defense capabilities of Iran's indigenous Karrar drone.

Iranian indigenous Karrar drone has repelled US's Boeing P-8 Poseidon and RQ-4 aircraft and other states' fighters several times as they approached Iran's Strait of Hormuz, Elhami said.

He further noted that the Iran Army seeks to equip the Karrar drone with air-to-air missiles and it is following the latest tests on this system.

He also referred to the latest status of the Bavar-373 long-range air defense system and said, "Bavar-373 is now deployed in the operational cycle at one of the country's defense sites, and the domestic manufacturer will carry out its next productions."

The upgrading of the Bavar-373 defense system is on the agenda of Iran Army Air Defense, he said, referring to the practical combination of the S-300 system with the Bavar-373 system in the field of air defense.

Referring to the latest achievements of the country regarding drones, he added, "Recently, we installed the radar on the drone, so we have a flying radar."

Comparing the Bavar-373 defense system and the S-300 and S-400 systems, he said, "Undoubtedly, the Bavar-373 system is superior to the S-300 model in many technical and operational features and parameters, and we proved this in the field."

