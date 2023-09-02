Erdoğan renews vow for reform in Turkey's constitution

“With the opening of Parliament, we will restart our initiative to bring a new constitution to Turkish democracy, which has been our dream since 2011,” Erdoğan told a ceremony in Ankara for the opening of the new legal term, according to Daily Sabah.

Erdoğan stressed that such a new document was “critical” for all 85 million Turkish citizens to “embrace as their own” and urged Turkey's lawmakers, political parties, high courts, universities, government institutions, and many bars to contribute to the process.

“This new constitution will bolster the Century of Turkey and be worthy of it,” he added.

“The state of law is our red line. It’s our duty to increase trust in the judiciary and prevent public reprehension,” he also said.

