Aug 30, 2023, 7:16 PM

Iran's hockey team defeats Kazakhstan in World Cup Qualifier

TEHRAN, Aug. 30 (MNA) – The Iranian men’s team beat Kazakhstan at the Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier in Oman's Salalah on Wednesday.

The Iranian players emerged victorious over Kazakhstan's athlete 12-8.

Earlier in the opening match, the Iranian players defeated Hong Kong 7-2.

The sporting event will wrap up on September 2 in the Arab country.

India are placed in the Elite Pool along with Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan, Oman, and Bangladesh, while the Challengers Pool consists of Hong Kong China, Indonesia, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan and Iran.

A total of 16 nations will compete in the global event next year.

