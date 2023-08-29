  1. World
  2. Africa
Aug 29, 2023, 12:45 PM

Over a dozen killed as militants attack church in eastern DRC

Over a dozen killed as militants attack church in eastern DRC

TEHRAN, Aug. 29 (MNA) – At least 14 people were killed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo's eastern province of Ituri after militia attacked worshippers praying in a church, a local official and a civil society leader have said.

The Cooperative for the Development of the Congo (CODECO) group, one of many militias operating in the conflict-ridden east, was behind the attack on Sunday, TRT World reported citing Djugu territory administrator Ruphin Mapela and civil society leader Dieudonne Lossa on Monday.

Both said that 9 civilians, 4 assailants, and a soldier were killed.

Mapela said that militants attacked Mesa, Cepac, and Aumopro churches located near the shore of Lake Albert in the Bahema-Nord chiefdom.

"We call on the population to remain calm as the armed forces pursue these criminals to put them out of action," Ituri army spokesman Jules Ngongo Tshikudi said.

The CODECO raids have worsened a longstanding humanitarian crisis in Ituri province, where some 3 million people are in desperate need of aid, according to a UN humanitarian agency.

AMK/PR

News Code 205319

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News