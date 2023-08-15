  1. Politics
Aug 15, 2023, 8:31 PM

PGCC SG condemns terrorist attack at Iran's Shah Cheragh

PGCC SG condemns terrorist attack at Iran's Shah Cheragh

TEHRAN, Aug. 15 (MNA) – Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi, Secretary General of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council has condemned the terrorist attack in Iran's Shah Cheragh shrine.

AlBudaiwi said in a statement on Tuesday that the PGCC holds on to the same position in dismissing various forms of violence and terrorism that target civilians and disrupt security and stability.

Various countries including China, Tajikistan, Japan, and Jordan have condemned the terrorist attack and offered condolences to the Iranian nation and government.

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry has also slammed the attack, saying the incident took place with the aim of undermining Iran's stability and security.

Calling for urgent punishment of perpetrators of the Shiraz terrorist attack, the Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated that making the country insecure and disrupting people's peace is the permanent plot of the enemies of Iran.

Two were martyred and eight were wounded when an armed terrorist went on a rampage at Shah Cheragh Shrine (Mosque) in Shiraz on Sunday. The terrorist was captured alive by the pilgrims at the shrine before he could go on with his sinister plan. 

The Shah Cheragh shrine in Shiraz was the scene of a similar attack by armed terrorists last year.

On October 26, 2022, an armed terrorist barged into the shrine, killing 13 pilgrims, including women and children, and injuring dozens more before he was shot and injured by security forces.

TM/5862487

News Code 204675

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News