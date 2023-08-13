Earthquake strikes near North Korea's nuclear test site

The tremor occurred about 42 kilometers north-northwest of Kilju, North Hamgyong Province, at 7:55 a.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

The epicenter was at a latitude of 41.31 degrees north and a longitude of 129.16 degrees east at a depth of 5 km, it said, Yonhap reported.

Kilju is home to the Punggye-ri nuclear test site, where North Korea conducted all six of its nuclear tests.

In 2022 alone, eight natural earthquakes were reported to have struck the area.

