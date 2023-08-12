Egypt refuses to supply arms to Ukraine despite US efforts

The Wall Street Journal reported on Aug. 11, citing an unnamed US official that the equipment in question includes artillery shells, anti-tank missiles, air defense systems, and small arms.

While Egypt hasn't provided clear answers to US requests on the matter, an Egyptian official privately stated that "Egypt does not plan to send weapons", according to the report.

The publication notes that Cairo had earlier planned to supply missiles to Russia. However, following an appeal from Washington, Egyptian authorities decided against such deliveries.

The report highlights that US officials, including Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, have asked Egypt to supply weapons to Ukraine in order to alleviate a shortage of ammunition.

The WSJ states that Austin personally requested military aid for Ukraine during a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Khalil Al-Sisi in Cairo in March.

Yet, as the media adds, this request "has led to nothing," and since then, US representatives have repeatedly called upon Egypt to transfer weapons to Ukraine.

Representatives from the US and Egypt have not confirmed this information to the newspaper.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden admitted that the arms supplies that the US can provide to Ukraine, above all, artillery shells, were depleting. Therefore, according to the US leader, it was decided to supply the Kyiv regime with cluster munitions.

MNA/PR