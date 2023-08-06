Russia foils Ukraine's drone attack on Moscow region

The drone was destroyed by air defense systems in the Podolsk district, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Today at 11:27 a.m. an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack with a drone on facilities in the Moscow Region was foiled," the ministry said.

"There are no casualties and destruction as a result of the thwarted terrorist attack," it added.

Earlier on Sunday, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin wrote on his Telegram channel that a drone has been destroyed on the approach to Moscow by air defense systems.

"Today at around 11:00 a.m. a drone attempted to break through to Moscow. It was destroyed on the approach by air defenses. Well done, the military," Sobyanin wrote, TASS reported.

MP/PR