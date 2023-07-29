Iran to produce fresh water by peaceful nuclear technology

Speaking in an interview with Mehr News Agency, Seyyed Pejman Shirmardi said, "One of the important applications of peaceful nuclear technology is in the water issue. This technology can be effective in both water saving and producing freshwater."

"Today, there are various methods in the world to produce fresh water. One of the most important ways to produce fresh water in the world is by using nuclear power plants," he said.

Large nuclear power plants have a high capacity to produce fresh water, he said, adding that Bushehr nuclear power plant has a unit that can produce fresh water up to 70,000 cubic meters per day.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran is planning to supply a part of the country's water consumption, at least in the areas that have nuclear power plants, he noted.

This project has started in Bushehr because there is a nuclear power plant, he said.

Referring to the order of the AEOI head to set up and establish a nuclear power plant in the Persian Gulf, especially the coasts of Makran well as a region in the north of the country, he said that the programs to select the site have begun.

