Russia's FSB says;

Another ship with explosives going to Russia for grain found

Another ship with explosives going to Russia for grain found

TEHRAN, Jul. 27 (MNA) – Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that it had detected another foreign ship that was going from Turkey to Russia's Rostov-on-Don to ship grain and could have also been used to deliver explosive materials to Ukraine.

"During the operation to prevent terrorist and sabotage acts and ensure maritime safety, the FSB has detected another foreign civilian ship that could have been earlier used to deliver explosive materials to the Ukrainian territory," the statement read, Sputnik reported.

Explosives were found on the cargo ship BMO RIVER on July 26, while it was going from Turkiye to the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don to ship grain, the FSB said, adding that the ship had been in a Ukrainian port earlier.

It was decided to prohibit the ship from passage under the Crimean Bridge and force it to leave the Russian territorial waters, the statement also read.

