Trial for US harassment of Iranian plane opens in Tehran

The lawsuit was initiated by all the passengers of Mahan Air’s Flight 1152.

Judge Qazi Hosseinzadeh headed the hearing on the case in a court in the capital Tehran on Monday.

The plaintiffs filed a complaint against the US Army and 13 other involved individuals and organizations.

After the hearing, the court announced that the ruling will be issued by the legal deadline and the two sides will be informed about the decision.

In July 2020, two US F-15 warplanes conducted a dangerous maneuver close to Mahan Air’s Flight 1152 which had taken off from Tehran and was heading to Beirut.

The incident took place over Syria’s al-Tanf region, where the US maintains an illegal military presence.

The airliner’s pilot was forced to swiftly lower the altitude to avoid a collision with the American jets.

The sudden swerve led to the death of a passenger and the injuries of 15 others, including crew members. The flight, however, landed safely in the Lebanese capital and those wounded were taken to hospital.

Iran’s Judiciary has denounced the incident as a clear violation of aviation rules and a breach of human rights.

