Zionist Air Force reservists threaten to stop volunteering

The letter, signed by 1,142 reservists including hundreds of pilots, was the latest sign of opposition within the military to far-reaching judicial changes being pushed by the regime's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's religious-nationalist coalition.

Air Force veterans say reservists who volunteer after completing their mandatory military service make up around half of the crews sent on combat sorties.

Proponents of the judicial changes say they would restore balance to the branches of the Israeli regime. Critics say the plans would remove vital checks and balances. The drive has sparked months of unprecedented nationwide protests, bruised the economy and stirred concern among Western allies.

In a letter addressed to lawmakers, the military's Chief of Staff, and the Air Force chief, the reservists called for broad agreements on the judicial overhaul and for government to maintain the independence of the judiciary.

Legislation that allows the regime to act in an extremely unreasonable manner will harm the security of Israel, will cause a loss of trust and violate my consent to continue risking my life – and will lead, with deep sorrow and no choice, to a suspension of my volunteer reserve duty, the reservists wrote in the letter.

On Monday, Netanyahu pledged to crack down on no-shows for military reserve duty, which he said risked inviting attack by Israel's foes and undermining its democracy.

