Brazil seeks to use national currencies in trade

"Brazil is extremely interested in using national currencies in trade with our key global partners and is discussing this issue with some of them. For instance, we already have a mechanism with Argentina that provides foreign trade operators with such an opportunity," Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira told Sputnik.

He made the remarks in response to a question whether Brazil would look into the possibility of using Russia's Mir payment system or making other steps towards de-dollarization, Sputnik reported.

The minister noted that creating such a system is a lengthy and complex process, which requires the participation of the central banks of all the countries involved.

"We must move forward in this direction, and we are doing it, but with all the attention that such very complex processes require," the top diplomat said.

In late May, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said he would want to see a common currency introduced for the BRICS member states so that Brazil would not need to use US dollars in foreign trade.

RHM/PR