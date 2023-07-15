  1. World
Extratropical cyclone in S Brazil leaves 1 dead, 24 injured

TEHRAN, Jul. 15 (MNA) – An extratropical cyclone has devastated southern Brazil, leaving at least one person dead, 24 injured and some 790,000 users without power, local authorities have said.

The Civil Defense reported on Thursday that the cyclone caused floods and the most damage in the states of Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina near the border with Argentina and Uruguay, Xinhua reported.

The regional government further said that in the city of the Rio Grande, one person died when a tree fell on a house as a result of the winds, which reached 140 km per hour.

According to local press reports, at least 10 highways in the Rio Grande do Sul were blocked by cyclone damage.

