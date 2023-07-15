Extratropical cyclone in S Brazil leaves 1 dead, 24 injured

The Civil Defense reported on Thursday that the cyclone caused floods and the most damage in the states of Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina near the border with Argentina and Uruguay, Xinhua reported.

The regional government further said that in the city of the Rio Grande, one person died when a tree fell on a house as a result of the winds, which reached 140 km per hour.

According to local press reports, at least 10 highways in the Rio Grande do Sul were blocked by cyclone damage.

