Leader terms West's liberal democracy as "fake"

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with a group of seminary students, religious scholars, and preachers at Imam Khomeini's Hosseinieh (RA) on Wednesday.

"We need propagation, we need preaching, we also need research (in seminaries)," the Leader said, noting that the seminaries should prioritize religious propagation and then pursue research and preaching.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Khamenei touched upon the confrontation between the Islamic front and the fake Liberal democrat front.

"One front is the front of the Islamic system. The other front is a lying front that calls itself liberal democracy while it is neither a liberal nor a democrat," Leader noted.

They can't name themselves a liberal, a libertarian, or a free thinker when they've colonized a country like India for many years and taken away the Indian nations' assets, he added.

"The French committed crimes and killed people in Algeria for more than a hundred years. Maybe tens of thousands were killed over a few years. They are not Democrats, they are lying. Because they impose reigns in some places. They are not in favor of democracy, they are 100% against democracy that does not serve them," the Leader stressed.

Today, they are putting a nation like the poor nation of Ukraine in trouble in order to make the American arms manufacturing companies rich; the Ukrainians would fight, and they would be killed for the sale of US weapons, he further said.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution also slammed the United States' obvious theft of Syrian oil.

MP/FNA14020421000381