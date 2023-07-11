Tehran, Baghdad consult regularly on all issues, Rashid says

In an interview with Press TV, Rashid emphasized that Tehran and Baghdad have been “proactive” in reaching agreements beneficial for both sides.

“I believe our relationship with the Islamic Republic of Iran has reached a very good stage and consultations are continuous if not daily, then on a weekly basis in all sectors, trade, business, security, and even in some cases on the diplomatic level. All these issues are there,” he said.

The Iraqi president also expressed contentment with his April visit to Tehran, where he held talks with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, President Ebrahim Raeisi, and other high-ranking Iranian officials.

“The meetings were very beneficial and we agreed on strengthening the ties on all levels, business, trade, historic, and cultural. We also discussed the issue of water, and … electricity,” he added.

“Therefore, our ties are continuous and are very strong. This is something we do not hide, and we are proud of this partnership.”

Rashid also noted that his country will never forget “the kindness of the Islamic Republic of Iran towards Iraq” in harsh circumstances.

Led by Iranian anti-terror icon General Qassem Soleimani, Iranian military advisers rushed to the aid of the Iraqi armed forces when Daesh unleashed its campaign of terror in the Arab country in 2014.

They helped Iraqi forces reverse Daesh’s gains and ultimately liberate their homeland from the US-sponsored terror outfit some three years later.

Angered by the major gains in the counter-terrorism battle, the US assassinated General Soleimani outside Baghdad International Airport in January 2020.

Asked about Iran’s concerns about border security given the presence of terrorist groups in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region, Rashid stressed that Iraq does not let them use its soil as a base to launch attacks against any other country.

Iraq’s cooperation with Iran “continues even on the security level and we have a plan to secure all the borders not only in that region, but all regions, and … practical steps are already being taken,” he pointed out.

The Iraqi president further said that Tehran and Baghdad have begun implementing a security pact signed between the sides and that their security forces are present on both sides of the border.

