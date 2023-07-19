US issues new waiver letting Iraq pay Iran for electricity

Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed a 120-day national security waiver allowing Iraq - heavily dependent on Iranian electricity - to deposit such payments into non-Iraqi banks in third countries instead of into restricted accounts in Iraq, said the official who spoke on condition of anonymity, Reuters reported.

"The Iraqis have requested, and now we have agreed, to expand the waiver," said the US official.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 between Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany. Former US President Donald Trump illegally pulled out of the deal in 2018 and imposed unilateral sanctions on Iran.

